Apple Distinguished Educator honour for Ballyclare teacher

A Ballyclare Primary School teacher has been hailed for her innovative approach to the use of technology in the classroom.

P2 teacher and ICT coordinator, Karen Irwin has been recognised by Apple as an Apple Distinguished Educator (ADE) in the Class of 2019.

The programme was created to recognise education pioneers who are using the company’s technology to transform teaching and learning in powerful ways. Celebrating 25 years, the initiative has grown into a worldwide community of over 2,800 leaders in education.

A total of 550 teachers worldwide were recognised this year including four from Northern Ireland. Karen will have the opportunity to attend the Apple Institute over the summer for training and collaboration with other Distinguished Educators.

In a statement, Ballyclare PS said: “The opportunity to be involved in such a high profile and worldwide programme will bring many benefits to the continued development of ICT for all pupils within Ballyclare Primary School.

“Mrs Irwin leads the innovation of ICT within the school, which motivates pupil learning in all areas of the curriculum. She is part of a highly dedicated and motivational team who are focused on providing the best possible education for children in the Ballyclare area.”