Artist backing Newtownabbey Foodbank with Christmas card effort

Artist Stephen McCurdy and his five-year-old daughter Olivia are selling the cards to raise money for North Belfast and Newtownabbey Food Banks. Last year, Stephen raised £1,100 for the Food Banks and this year, he and Olivia hope to smash that record and raise £2,000.

Stephen, who is known for his digital art depicting the Belfast skyline, has designed the ‘Belfast Silhouette’ card which has been replicated by Olivia who added her own finishing touches – the aurora borealis – to the night sky.

Stephen said: “Many food banks have been feeding double the amount of people since the pandemic and they are still greatly in demand. Just £10 can help put a substantial meal on the table for families this Christmas.

“We’d like to thank everyone so far who has bought a pack of cards and Olivia and I are really hoping we can sell them all and help more people this Christmas.”

The cards, which come in a pack of ten and include both designs, cost £12.50. From each pack sold, £10 goes directly to the food bank and the remainder is solely for postage and packaging.

Stephen and Olivia have already raised over £1,000. The cards are available to buy from Stephen directly and via www.ourweemakers.co.uk, a local business set up in April to showcase the work of artists and makers from across Northern Ireland.

