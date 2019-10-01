Asda Ballyclare colleague wins MindWise award

Asda Ballyclare Community Colleague, Claione Alderdice, was presented with the Community Partner Award from local mental health charity, MindWise.

Claione received the award at the charity’s AGM event in Belfast in recognition of her voluntary work within the local community through her role as Community Champion at Asda Ballyclare – including support for the clients in the MindWise Resource Centre, Ballyclare.

The charity, which delivers support and services to over 10,000 people every year in Northern Ireland, has been helping those affected by severe mental illness for over 30 years.

Seaneen Molloy, Communications Manager for MindWise, says; “As we celebrate our tenth birthday this year, we are incredibly grateful to all of our volunteers and their continued hard work.

“The support from Claione and Asda has made a real difference to our work – and without help from her and our dedicated staff and volunteers, we would not be able to help as many people as we do each year.

“Raising awareness of mental health services is vital, especially across Northern Ireland, where the rates of mental illness are 20-25 per cent higher compared to the rest of the UK.”

Claione added: “I have had the pleasure of working with MindWise for two years now. Volunteering with the charity has given me the confidence to direct members of the public I meet through my work as a Community Champion to the relevant mental health services.

“I am proud to be an ambassador for MindWise as it’s vital we remove the stigma surrounding mental health – and let people know it’s okay to ask for help.”

To learn more about MindWise, including volunteering opportunities, how to make a donation, or to become a member of the charity, visit www.mindwisenv.org or get in touch at info@mindwisenv.org