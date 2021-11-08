The store took home the accolade for all of their hard work, quick thinking and dedication to their customers during the past 12 months, particularly after a flash flood that engulfed the store during the summer.

The ‘Proud to be Asda’ 2021 awards were created to recognize and reward those colleagues who have stepped up for customers, communities, and each other – and to acknowledge the incredible efforts of so many who make their fellow colleagues truly proud to work for Asda.

When torrential rain swamped the car park and entrance at Asda Ballyclare in July, staff kept people safe and dry inside during the worst of the storm, before later making sure customers safely got back to their cars, carrying their shopping and prams as needed.

Ursula Leonard, General Manager at Asda Ballyclare with colleagues.

Their actions were praised by customers who took to the ‘I Love Ballyclare’ Facebook page to thank them.

Johnathan Alderdice, e-commerce manager at Asda Ballyclare, revealed more about the conditions the retail team faced during the heavy downpour.

“I am so proud of the way our colleagues mucked in and helped out. I managed to get involved too – carrying a lady’s pram through the floodwater which was about two feet deep in places so she could get to her car and go home.

“We never expected it at all; it came on really suddenly. We had flash floods all within ten minutes and the car park was deep in water and it started to come into the store too.”

“All the colleagues gathered at the front of the store to brush the water out. We had to close the doors as there was too much water getting in at one point.”

When the rain eased, the store was able to open the doors to let people out and the store was able to reopen the next day.

Ursula Leonard, General Manager at Asda Ballyclare, said: “We are delighted to have been named Store of the Year at the ‘Proud to be Asda’ awards. It was a massive privilege to have made it to the finals especially considering the number of incredible stores shortlisted. I am so proud of our team and this award is a true testament to the staff who always go above and beyond to support our customers when they come to visit. Thank you team Asda Ballyclare!”

--

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.