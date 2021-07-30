Asda Ballyclare staff praised for coming to the aid of customers during flooding

Torrential rain swamped the car park and entrance at ASDA Ballyclare on Tuesday.

Staff kept people safe and dry inside during the worst of the storm before later making sure customers safely got back to their cars, carrying their shopping and prams as needed.

Their actions have been praised by customers who took to the ‘I Love Ballyclare’ Facebook page to thank them.

Asda Ballyclare staff members have been praised for helping customers during heavy rain.

One shopper wrote: “Could I please get a post put up for the two Asda ladies wearing welly boots who helped me and my wee boy through the flooded Asda car park to my car and brought me out my shopping!

“Honestly don’t know what I would have done without them today. We are truly grateful and it was so very kind of them! “

Another Ballyclare customer said: “Two young lads from Asda with no wellies helped me get my shopping out, and I was over ankle level. Thanks to all the staff.”

Johnathan Alderdice, e-commerce manager at Asda Ballyclare, revealed more about the conditions facing the retail team during the heavy downpour.

“I am so proud of the way our colleagues mucked in and helped out. I managed to get involved too – carrying a lady’s pram through the floodwater which was about two feet deep in places so she could get to her car and go home.

“We never expected it at all; it came on really suddenly. We had flash floods all within ten minutes and the car park was deep in water and it started to come into the store too.

“All the colleagues gathered at the front of the store to brush the water out. We had to close the doors as there was too much water getting in at one point.”

When the rain eased, the store was able to open the doors to let people out.

Johnathan continued: “There were quite a few customers who were helped over to their cars by colleagues who carried their shopping too.

“There were a few elderly customers so, with the water being so high (it was above the knees in places) – we were worried that they may have tripped, so we held their hands and got them to their cars.

“Two colleagues helped a young lady with a baby out to her car - the customers were very grateful and we’d like to thank all out colleagues who got stuck in and helped out.”

Following mopping up, the store reopened the next morning (Wednesday).

