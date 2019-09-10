Asda colleagues support blind customer

Local man, Raymond Semple, recently paid a visit to Asda Ballyclare to say a big thank-you to colleague, Jaqueline Cochrane, who has helped him with his shopping over the past year.

Raymond, a regular customer at Asda Ballyclare, is blind – and has found his shopping experience has been made a lot easier as a result of the help he receives from Jacqueline each week.

Although Raymond prepares a list in advance, as a result of the pair’s regular trips around the store, Jacqueline now knows many of the items that Raymond needs to purchase, allowing for more time to chat and catchup on the week.

Commenting on the shopping trips, Raymond said: “I would like to say a really big thank-you to Jaqueline and the colleagues at Asda Ballyclare for all of their help over the past year.

“It is great to have someone to keep me company on my way around the store, not just for the shopping, but also for the opportunity to have a great chat.”

Jaqueline added: “It is my pleasure to help Raymond each time he comes into our Ballyclare store. It’s always great to catchup with him and I look forward to hearing what he has been up to each week when he comes to the store.

“This is certainly one of the most rewarding parts of my role. I love getting to know our customers personally, hear their stories and hopefully make a real difference in their lives.”