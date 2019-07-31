Asda shows support for Age NI Ballyclare

Age NI’s Ballyclare day centre has benefited thanks to a generous donation from the Asda Foundation.

Asda Community Champion, Claione Alderdice, recently presented the charity with a £500 Local Impact donation.

Dedicated to improving the lives of older people, Age NI provides, advice, care and support to those in the local community who need it most.

With 30 regular weekly attendees at the Ballyclare day centre held in the Town Hall, the donation will help facilitate activities, including craft workshops and day trips – all designed to help older members of the community to socialise.

Mary Todd, Day Centre Manager said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Asda Ballyclare and its Community Champion, Claoine Alderdice, for this generous donation.

“As a direct result of our £500, we will be able to offer more workshops and activities – and plan a number of exciting summer outings for our clients.

“This support from Asda is vital in helping us as a charity to break the cycle of isolation and loneliness amongst older people within our community – with help to stay connected, as well as inspiring them to love later life.”

Claione added: “Age NI Ballyclare makes a real difference to the lives of older people living in our local area, especially through the services offered at the weekly day centre.

“I am so proud that my role as an Asda Community Champion, with support from the Asda Foundation, enables me to play a role in helping Age NI Ballyclare in the amazing work they do!”