Autism friendly pilot scheme being conducted at Newtownabbey play park

The aim of the pilot is to create a quieter play experience and offer additional sensory play and activities within the two parks.

In what has been a very challenging year due to the pandemic, it is especially important for children with autism to have suitable outdoor activities during the summer holidays.

These sessions are planned for July and if successful, will be delivered across further suitable parks in the borough.

Hazelbank Play Park.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb said: “In 2019 we were awarded the Autism Impact Award from Autism NI in recognition of going above and beyond to create accessible and autism-friendly environments.

“This new scheme is an example of how we strive to make sure that all our residents can enjoy our facilities”.

For more information, check out the council’s social pages and website.

----

Click here to read Support available for domestic abuse victims in Newtownabbey

--

A message from the Editor: