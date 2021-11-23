Awards to celebrate ‘Spirit of Christmas’ in Newtownabbey

The accolades will recognise the efforts made by local businesses, schools, churches, community and voluntary groups at this special time of year.

The categories are Light Up Award – Best Lit Town/Village (The wider community working to create the best lit town/village in the borough), Local Light Up Award – Best Lit Street (Neighbours working to create the best lit street in the borough), Rockin Around the Christmas Tree Award (Best programme of festive entertainment within a business or community setting), Reason for the Season Award (The most festive school, church or community facility), The Making an Entrance Award (The best dressed entrance feature or shop front), Traditional Christmas Award (Recognising acts of goodwill during the festive season) and the North Star Award (Most outstanding Christmas display in the borough).

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “I am delighted council are running these awards and recognising the great work carried out throughout our communities.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb launches the Spirit of Christmas Awards 2021 at Sentry Hill.

“I look forward to seeing the entries and I would urge you all to nominate and help spread some festive joy this Christmas.”

Nominations can be entered on the council’s website until 4pm on December 10.

Winners for each category will be awarded on Friday, December 17.

