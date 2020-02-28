Ballyclare artist supports Prince’s Trust initiative

A young Ballyclare man who uses art as a way of improving his mental health has joined forces with The Prince’s Trust to launch a fundraising initiative that will boost the wellbeing of young people.

Together with Fearne Cotton and her Happy Place initiative, The Prince’s Trust has launched The Great Create, which encourages people to have a go at making something together and discover how good it feels to get creative while raising vital funds.

The initiative is supported by STAEDTLER and their triplus range of creative products.

Artist Chris West (17) from Ballyclare, is supporting The Great Create because the cause is close to his heart. Difficulties with his mental health led to a lack of confidence for Chris after leaving college, but he found art helped him to relax and feel at peace.

Chris said: “After leaving college I needed a hobby to lift my mood and put my creativity into, so I got back into art which I had really enjoyed at school. I found that it helps with my mental health; how I see things and how I see myself. Whenever I do art I can do it for hours and hours and not notice the time going by. It is such a release; I can put my feelings onto the paper and after it is done I feel like I have flooded out my emotions onto the paper and into my art.”

Determined to help others improve their mental health, Chris is encouraging people to host their own Great Create parties during March.

He added: “I would encourage everyone to get involved in the Great Create. Art is a great way to express yourself and to find yourself, you can put all the feelings and emotions that you can’t understand, and your frustrations into creating something productive.”

Fearne explained: “Having seen one of The Trust’s art therapy workshops in action, I know what an amazing impact they’re having. I’m so happy to be spearheading a project that will open up these workshops and other incredible opportunities, so they can experience the benefits for themselves.”

The money raised through The Great Create will fund Prince’s Trust courses that support young people’s wellbeing.

Search ‘The Great Create’ online to sign up and find out more.