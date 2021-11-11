Ballyclare business backing cancer charity

The Wee Village, based at a farm in the Deer Park Road area, comprises areas such as a beauty salon, health centre, coffee shop, construction zone and a farm shop and allows children to “experience the high street through their imagination”.

This evening, the site, which started operating five weeks before the first Covid-19 lockdown was introduced, is hosting a charity fair with local traders selling their products in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children.

Speaking to the Times, owner, Victoria Nichols said: “There have been children who have come here who have been impacted by cancer and I lost my mum 18 years ago to cancer, so I wanted to do something to support the fantastic work of the Cancer Fund for Children.

The event will take place at The Wee Village on November 11.

“The charity supports young people who have been diagnosed with these terrible illness and their families as well as children who have lost loved ones to cancer.

“Tonight, between 7pm and 9pm, we’ll have local traders selling their goods at 12 stalls, with the proceeds going to this worthy cause.

“Admission is by ticket only, available on The Wee Village social media, and we’ll have staggered entry to reduce the number of people availing of the stalls at any one time. Face masks will be used and there will be sanitizer.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported the event, the traders and everyone who will be coming tonight.”

Businesses will be supporting the Cancer Fund for Children.

An online fundraising page has been set up for anyone wishing to make a donation to support the work of the Cancer Fund for Children.

