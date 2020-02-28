Ballyclare business ‘destroyed’ after fire

Firefighters are at the scene of a blaze in Ballyclare.

Staff at a family entertainment business have said it has been gutted by the fire in the Green Road area of the town.

Firefighters at the scene.

Emergency services attended the incident at the Princess Parties NI - Pirate Parties NI site.

Commenting on social media this morning, a spokesperson for the company said: “So sorry our company has been destroyed.

“We will refund any deposits paid. We do not have any access. So sorry to all the wee ones who have booked parties.”

Meanwhile, staff at the neighbouring Borderline Combat unit have also said their site has been impacted by the blaze.

A spokesperson for the business said: “With a heavy heart we must inform you Borderline has gone.”

Smoke from the fire has caused poor visibility issues for road users in the area.

Urging motorists to drive with care, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are asked to drive with care when travelling on the Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare.

“Dense smoke, which is drifting from the Green Road area, is making driving conditions difficult.”