Ballyclare community rallies round Montgomery family

David 'wee Doit' Montgomery.

Mr Montgomery (known locally as ‘Wee Doit’) was the son of the late David and Margaret Mongtomery.

He passed away at his Ballyclare home on Sunday (October 24).

His death comes only weeks after his father, David senior, died on October 2.

A post on the Funeral Times website states: “Always loved and remembered by his sisters Maureen and Lorna, partner Karen, nephews, nieces, his dogs Rebel and Snowball and all the family circle.

“Gone to join his loved ones. Keep ‘er lit.”

Following David’s death, his niece Deborah has established an online fundraising page to help the family cover funeral costs.

She explained: “Those who know the family well will know that we just buried granda three weeks ago. We are asking if anyone can help with any donations towards the costs of David’s funeral, as we are still paying his dad’s.

“Anything at all would be greatly appreciated. Thank you to everyone who has donated. It is nice to know that he was loved by the community.”

At the time of going to print, over £3,300 has been raised. If you would like to make a donation, click here

A funeral service will be held in Fleming and Cuthbert Funeral Home, 141 Mill Road, Ballyclare on Thursday, October 28 at 1pm. Please note that seating capacity inside is limited due to current guidelines, followed by interment in Ballyclare Cemetery.

The service can be viewed live on flemingandcuthbert.co.uk

