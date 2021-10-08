Ballyclare eatery to cease trading

Posting on social media, Ryan and Gary, who have operated the Main Street eatery for five years, said: “It’s been a tough year and half for the hospitality sector with the impact of Covid-19 which continues to impact our sector which prohibits us to operate to full capacity. We have both found this extremely difficult and stressful to cope with.

“Rising costs within society have further added to our stress and we have reached a very hard and difficult decision to cease trading from Saturday, October 9.

“We would like to take this opportunity to give a big thank you to our valued staff, past and present, for their hard work, commitment and dedication shown to us over the last five years and wish them all well in their future careers.

Falstaffs. (Pic Google).

“It has been a pleasure being part of the community providing food and fellowship for not only our customers, but friends and we want to say a massive thank you for this.

“If you are about on Saturday, please feel free to call in so we can say our goodbyes.”

In the wake of the announcement, Independent Ballyclare DEA Councillor Michael Stewart has urged residents to support local businesses.

Speaking to the Times, Cllr Stewart said: “Falstaffs’ closing will be a sad loss to Ballyclare Main Street. Gary, Ryan and the team brought so much joy and happiness to so many people in our town over the past five years and they were a generous and valued supporter of our community, for which we are all thankful.

“They will be missed but I wish them all the best for the future and hope that now, more than ever we show our support for all our local businesses. They are a vital part of what makes our town a special place to call home and in these difficult times, we need to do all we can to help them survive and thrive.

“That’s why I would urge everyone to use their Spend Local card in Ballyclare and the villages around us. Many businesses are offering extra value on top of the £100 but more than that, every pound spent with a local business is an investment in our community, creating employment and opportunity, helping local groups and clubs develop and supporting our town and villages.”

