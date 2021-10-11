Ballyclare entrepreneur to feature in UK-wide business campaign

Gayle Alexander set up AVA Alexander Virtual Assistance in 2017 to manage social media and video services for clients including female entrepreneurs, conference organisers, clubs and charities.

AVA has been chosen to feature in this year’s Small Biz 100, a UK-wide campaign which highlights small business success and encourages consumers to shop local and support small businesses in their communities.

Marking 100 days building up to Small Business Saturday on December 4, the campaign aims to support and celebrate a vibrant range of small, community driven businesses across the UK by featuring a different one each day on social media.

Gayle Alexander.

Gayle, whose business will be the focus for Small Biz 100 on October 15, said: “I’m excited to have been selected as one of the UK’s most inspiring businesses, and about showcasing what other small businesses can do with some simple video tips. On my social pages, I’ll be streaming online video tutorials and interviews with other video experts, on how female entrepreneurs, clubs, charities, and small businesses can use video to help raise their visibility.”

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, added: “Throughout the crisis we have been reminded of the special role that small firms play in local areas, looking after their customers, communities and the planet.”

