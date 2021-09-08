Ballyclare financial advisors generously back Guide Dogs charity

‘Susy’ and ‘Sweep’ were brought to the town from Scotland last month to visit the kindhearted team at the Main Street premises.

Speaking to the Times, the firm’s Samuel McKeown said: “Our sponsorship of Guide Dogs began in October 2019, when we selected the ‘name a puppy sponsorship’, choosing the names Susy and Sweep at £10,000 each.

“Many of the staff at Financial Foresight have dogs, so we are conscious of the work that is undertaken to raise and train these exceptional animal helpers.

Susy and her puppy raiser with Sweep and his trainer, alongisde the team from Financial Foresight (Ballyclare).

“James Smyth, the owner, likes his dogs. He goes to work with two Bernese Mountain Dogs and two Labradors, however it was the combined benefit of a happy dog and an incredible change made to a human life that made the call to support the Guide Dogs.

“Due to Covid restrictions these new recruits to the guide dog world were unable to visit their sponsors, but we lucky to have them in Ballyclare from Scotland on August 23.

“Susy came to Ballyclare with her puppy raiser and Sweep with his trainer, who were both extremely insightful and taught us lots about the whole process from raising the puppies to their working lifestyle

“The name ‘Sweep’ was chosen for our jet-black Labrador x Golden Retriever and the name ‘Susy’ was chosen for our yellow Labrador. Sweep was born on July 8 2019 and Susy was born on February 18 2021. Sweep is currently in his ‘early training’ stage while Susy is still in her ‘puppy-raising’ stage.

“These dogs will go on to complete their guide dog training and be in a position to change the lives of the visually impaired.”

