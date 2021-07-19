Ballyclare girl raises over £1,000 to help African children with eye disease

Annie McFall (9) organised a cake sale last month to collect donations for the Sightsavers charity.

The kindhearted Fairview Primary student was inspired to carry out the effort after seeing a clip on television which showed children in Africa suffering from Trachoma.

The appeal stressed that children were at risk of losing their sight, but that the condition could be cured if funding was available.

Annie conducted the effort on June 19.

Annie, who lives in the Victoria Road area of the town decided to host a cake sale, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, was unable to stage the event until Saturday, June 19.

Her aunt produced a flyer to advertise the sale and residents from Ballycorr Road and Riverdale Park were invited.

Relatives helped bake treats for the sale and the well-supported initiative raised £1,035 for the worthy cause.

Annie wishes to thank everyone who supported the event.

----

Click here to read Kindhearted man to ride Harley Davidson around Northern Ireland to raise awareness of rare condition

--

A message from the Editor: