Ballyclare group receives an Asda ‘Healthy Holiday’ grant

Grange Youth and Community Group is the latest group to benefit from a £500 donation from Asda through the retailer’s Healthy Holiday fund, which aims to tackle hunger throughout the summer holidays.

The group, which was set-up to help young people from areas of social disadvantage, provides a variety of opportunities for children of all ages.

Throughout July and August, activities organised include healthy snack workshops, baking classes, and slime making.

Ruth Greer from Grange Youth and Community Group explained how the donation will help local kids to learn the importance of healthy eating.

She said: “We are so grateful to Asda Ballyclare for this generous donation. As a direct result of the funding boost, we are able to ensure each child knows how to make their own healthy snacks at home.

“A big thank-you to Asda for supporting the local community and continuing to invest in our young people.”

Claione Alderdice, Asda Ballyclare Community Champion, added: “An important part of my role as an Asda Community Champion is being out and about in the community, so I am privileged to be able to support the Grange Youth and Community Group in this way.

“We understand families can find it difficult to entertain children over the school holiday period, and sometimes find the increased cost of catering for their children a challenge – so I am proud to be able to ease the pressure this year through the Healthy Holiday fund.”

The Healthy Holiday fund forms part of Asda’s three-year ‘Fight Hunger Create Change’ programme, working in partnership with foodbank charity The Trussell Trust and food redistribution charity FareShare, investing over £20million to create long-term positive change to poverty in the UK.