Ballyclare gym members take on Mournes for Action Cancer

The 40 generous people took on Slieve Loughshannagh, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Meelmore, Slieve Bearnagh, Slievenaglogh, Slieve Corragh, Slieve Commedagh and Slieve Donard last week in aid of the worthy cause, raising around £6,000 to date.

Speaking to the Times about the challenge, which took eight hours to complete on September 11, the gym’s manager Sarah Agnew said: “Action Cancer was picked as we all know someone that has been effected in one way or another with cancer. We also like the idea that the money raised for Action Cancer stays in Northern Ireland.

“95 per cent of the climbers were keen gym members of Waites Gym, so all have a base line of fitness. There was a training plan sent out five weeks in advance, advising everyone to do at lease one 10km walk a week.

Members of Waites Gym took on the challenge in the Mournes for Action Cancer.

“We wish to thank everyone who took part and anyone who has sponsored the cause.”

An online fundraising page is set to operate until September 26.

If you would like to make a donation, click here

The gym has supported charity efforts in the past. In 2019, almost £5,000 was raised for Action Mental Health NI.

