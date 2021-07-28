Ballyclare gym reopens after flooding

The Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council operated facility was closed after torrential rain fell for a number of hours, causing flooding across Ballyclare

Providing an update on social media this morning, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “We’re pleased to announce that Sixmile Leisure Centre’s Fitness Suite has now reopened, following yesterday’s flooding. Thank you for your patience.”

Sixmile Leisure Centre. (Pic Google).

