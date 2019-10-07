Ballyclare High School buses to travel on Foundry Lane

A number of buses transporting pupils from Ballyclare High will go down Foundry Lane as part of a trial initiative.

The Times was contacted by a local resident, who voiced a number of concerns about the proposal, which will see 10 buses travel down the lane following the Halloween holidays.

The resident, who wished to remain anonymous said: “If this proposal proceeds, there are major safety implications for pedestrians who currently use Foundry Lane and for users of mobility scooters from the fold. There will be increased traffic congestion on a narrow road which has parking on both sides.”

Confirming the trial initiative is set to take place, a Translink spokesperson said: “The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.

“A multi-agency team, including Translink, have worked closely on a trial traffic plan which attempts to alleviate after-school congestion on George Avenue and in Ballyclare town centre.

“After school, a total of 10 buses will travel along Foundry Lane to Doagh Road, with most turning right, away from the town centre.

“This will be controlled traffic movement for school buses on a trial basis, which will be closely monitored. All routes are risk-assessed before being implemented.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesman added: “The Department was involved in some early discussions about this issue but has not been made aware of the final proposals. We can confirm that Foundry Lane is a private lane and is not adopted.”

Stating that the initiative would be conducted in a bid to tackle traffic congestion in the town, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The council understands that Ballyclare High School representatives have been working towards a solution to alleviate congestion at the school at key times.”

A spokesperson for Ballyclare High said staff at the Rashee Road school were aware of the development.