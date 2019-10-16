Ballyclare junior rugby players raise funds for charity

Ballyclare Rugby Club have long supported the Wooden Spoon Rugby Charity and on October 12 the Mini Rugby Section held a ‘Rugby World Cup Breakfast’ and ‘Colour Rugby’ event in aid of this worthwhile cause.

The Wooden Spoon was set up to make the enjoyment of rugby accessible to all, in particular those with impairment and learning disabilities.

The organisers thanked the volunteers and participants for making the day so enjoyable.

The club’s entire mini section from primary 1 to primary 7 took to the pitches negotiating obstacle courses and playing games of rugby whilst being covered in paint.

Over 150 breakfasts were served and 130 participants, aged between five and 12 got covered in powdered paint. Organisers say around £2,000 has been raised for the charity.

