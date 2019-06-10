Ballyclare man awarded MBE in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Walter Lambe has spoken of his shock after receiving the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The Ballyclare resident, who was head at Rathmore Educational Guidance Centre, received the accolade for services to education.

Speaking to the Times, Mr Lambe, who retired in December, said: “I’m still a bit shocked after being nominated for the award and I’m still trying to work out who nominated me!

“I was at Rathmore for 19 years and the MBE really is recognition for the work that we did. The staff are very professional and dedicated. People say about going the extra mile, but at Rathmore the staff are going the extra marathon.”

Mr Lambe, who has lived in Ballyclare for 36 years is heavily involved in the Boys’ Brigade across Northern Ireland. He is an officer with 1st Ballylinney BB and a Brigade Training Officer.

Details are still being finalised for when Mr Lambe will be presented with the MBE at Buckingham Palace.