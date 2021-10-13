Ballyclare man ‘stars’ in Maths Week poster

The festival of Maths is one of the largest worldwide and takes place online from October 16-24. Similar in concept to 2020, this year’s event programme is largely online and features an extensive range of interactive workshops by international maths presenters, resources for parents, quizzes and a weekday twice daily ‘MathsWeekTV’ series of programmes designed to supplement both primary and secondary school curricula.

Maths Week in Northern Ireland is supported by the Department for the Economy and the festival’s six ‘Maths Ambassadors’ demonstrate how practical maths skills are essential to enable young people to enter, progress and succeed in the jobs arena and fulfil their potential whilst at the same time contributing to the development of the local economy.

Aaron who works as an optical assistant with Specsavers in Abbey Centre said: “In my work role I look after customers from their arrival in store, carrying out pre-screening tests, measuring frames and ensuring glasses fit perfectly as well as providing advice on glasses and frames selection and handling money and payments.

Ballyclare man, Aaron Howarth, an optical assistant at Specsavers in Abbey Centre, joins Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA to mark this year’s Maths Week.

“At school I didn’t focus too much on maths and looking back I wish I’d worked harder as it’s so essential for all jobs. I’ve been lucky, as job and personal development in Specsavers is a huge focus and I undertook and passed both my GCSE Maths and English whilst working in store and supported by my employer. Maths really does come in handy for work and life!”

Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA joined some of the young ambassadors in Holywood to launch this year’s Maths Week.

Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased to support this initiative given how important maths is in everyday life and how it can open up exciting career opportunities. Reaching people of all ages through Maths Week encourages them to maintain and improve their maths skills. They may also continue learning and studying maths, in turn giving them access to many great career opportunities in areas such as IT, games development, engineering and medicine. Maths also helps develop skills in research, analytical thinking and problem solving which can be carried to any job.”

For more information on events and resources visit www.mathsweek.ie/2021/

