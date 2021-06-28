Ballyclare museum to ‘permanently close’
Messages of support have flooded in for the team at War Years Remembered in Ballyclare after it was announced that the museum is set to close its doors to the public.
The museum, which houses thousands of items relating to both military history and social history from the First and Second World Wars is operated by a team of dedicated volunteers.
Earlier this year the Times reported that the privately-run museum had lost almost all its funding for the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and supporters were trying to raise £50,000 to keep it open.
In March it was revealed that British philanthropist, Lord Ashcroft, donated £5,000 to the campaign attempting to keep the museum open because of his admiration for the bravery of a Northern Ireland war hero.
Announcing on June 25 that the site is set to close, a spokesperson for the Dennison Industrial Estate facility said: “Last week we received the official written termination of our lease of the premises that we currently occupy.
“We have been in crisis meetings, trying to contact and meet with elected representatives, with estate agents, landlords and our volunteers have been out looking at other locations, all with no success.
“There are just not enough hours in a day at the moment and our volunteers are over stretched with other commitments and have been feeling the strain.
“We will do everything in our power to facilitate visitors for the next couple of weeks. After that the doors will permanently close to visitors for the last time and we will begin taking apart all the exhibits and carefully packing away all the artefacts.
“A public announcement is being drafted by our directors/trustees and we will publish it as soon as possible with an outline of the current situation.
“We can not thank you all enough for the support shown to us over the years in remembering our veterans.”
