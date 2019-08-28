Ballyclare Rugby Club pays tribute to former President

Tributes have been paid to former Ballyclare Rugby Club President, Moore Kennedy.

A spokesperson for the Doagh Road club said: “All at Ballyclare RFC are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of a valued member Moore Kennedy.

“Moore was President of Ballyclare RFC during the 2000/2001 season and remained active in the running of the club.

“Over the past few years Moore’s great passion within the club was The Clare Hares which culminated in the very successful Wooden Spoon Tag Rugby Festival at Ballyclare on June 8 2019.

“Moore’s work in Disability Rugby was recognised with an Unsung Hero award by the Ulster Branch a few years ago.

“The club extends its sympathy to Betty, Neil, Garth and the wider family circle.”

Current President of the club, Clifford Gilmore said: “As President of the club can I pass on my condolences to Betty Neil and Garth.

“Moore worked tirelessly for our club over the years and although some of his methods were sometimes unorthodox, he always had the club’s best interests at heart.

“Moore’s passion over the last few years was the Clare Hares. He worked tirelessly to give our players the best experience of rugby possible culminating in his organisation of the wooden spoon festival in June past.

“He was loved and respected by all involved within the hares. Personally I have lost a great friend and confidant, Friday nights won’t be the same without him. RIP my friend.”

Paying tribute on social media, one man said: “Moore was a gentleman and always eager to help in any way he could.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone who was privileged to meet him. Sincere condolences to his family and the wider Ballyclare RFC community.”