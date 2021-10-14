Ballyclare students sign White Ribbon Charter

The group is part of a global movement to end male violence against women.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Alliance Cllr Glenn Finlay engaged with pupils.

Following the visit, Russell Milliken, Head of Year Ballyclare High School stated: “It is fantastic to be the first school visited by the re-established White Ribbon NI group. What informative and compelling points our pupils have embraced today.”

Ballyclare High pupils with Councillor Glenn Finlay.

Cllr Glenn Finlay added: “Violence against women and girls doesn’t just come out of the blue. We need to challenge the beliefs and attitudes that lead to violence against women and girls.

“It is a process that comes from smaller things like laddish jokes and derogatory remarks to girls in young men’s formative years. If those seemingly smaller things aren’t called out by peer groups, offenders take this as being socially acceptable behaviour and continue to push the envelope further.”

