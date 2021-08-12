Ballyclare teen helps Rory Best launch Cancer Fund for Children trek

Alex was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was 10 years old and since then it has relapsed twice.

Following his diagnosis Alex and his family was supported by Cancer Fund for Children and benefitted from a residential and a short break at Daisy Lodge, the charity’s therapeutic centre located in Newcastle, Co Down.

During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Rory will be shining a light on the experiences of children and young people like Alex by ‘walking a mile in their shoes’ or in this case, walking an epic 180 miles from Cancer Fund for Children therapeutic short break centre, Daisy Lodge to the site of a proposed new Daisy Lodge in Co Mayo. He will take in over 30 towns and villages on his epic journey from September 8-September 17, which is kindly sponsored by Kingsbridge Private Hospital and Ardonagh Insurance Group.

Rory and Alex.

Speaking about Rory’s challenge Alex said: “Rory Best is an idol of mine both on and off the pitch. It was very special to be able to see him before his 180-mile walk. Rory was a great person to be around and he was really friendly. I wish him the best of luck for his challenge, and I hope he has the energy to keep going until the finish.

“I think this is a phenomenal event to take part in and real test of strength and will power, but I am positive Rory will overcome this. I am astounded by Rory’s incredible generosity as he continues to inspire me with everything he has done for Cancer Fund for Children and sport in Ireland.”

Speaking at the fundraising launch Rory added: “Cancer Fund for Children is an amazing charity, and this is just my small contribution of time and effort to go towards the incredible support they provide on the ground and through their Daisy Lodge therapeutic centre. I’m taking on the challenge of walking 180 miles in September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month to shine a light on the impact a cancer diagnosis has on children, young people and their families.

“Families need vital support and respite from hospital visits and the worry and stress of the situation they face every day. Cancer Fund for Children brings light in a very dark place for these families and at Daisy Lodge they provide time for them to breathe again and to reconnect, knowing that they are in a safe and supportive environment. I hope you will get behind my challenge to help make a real difference to the lives of children with cancer.”

Cancer Fund for Children’s ambition is that no child should face cancer alone. To answer Rory’s call in aid of Cancer Fund for Children, or to find out how you can take on your own fundraising challenge during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month go to cancerfundforchildren.com

----

Click here to read New jobs announced at Newtownabbey care home

--

A message from the Editor: