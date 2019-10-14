Ballyclare to host ROC Conversation

Local residents will be able to have their say when the ROC (Redeeming Our Communities) Conversation comes to Ballyclare on Wednesday, October 23.

Taking place in Ballyclare Town Hall between 7pm and 9pm, the event will bring together residents, statutory agencies, schools, community and faith groups who have an interest in the local area.

Debra Green OBE, Founding Director of ROC, said: “We’ve hosted more than 180 ROC Conversations across the UK and have always been surprised by the amount of hidden work taking place in communities.

“We are amazed at how easily gaps in provision can be met by existing community groups once they become aware of the need.

“We’re very keen to make sure that what starts as a conversation leads to actual community action. We’ll establish an action group to move things forward.

“We will provide a ‘101 Community Ideas’ to kick start new ideas and the experience of other action groups from across the UK who have brought innovative solutions to local issues.

“That knowledge, that others really have made a local difference by working together, can be just the encouragement that’s needed to keep going and achieve great things.”

ROC are working alongside the Ballyclare Youth Providers Forum. The event follows on from the successful ROC Conversations in Carrickfergus and Larne earlier this year.

Keeva Watson, who has been instrumental in coordinating the event, hopes the evening will help recognise the important local community work already taking place and will find ways to build on that.

She said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the ROC Conversation to Ballyclare. We hope the ROC Conversation will be a positive community event that celebrates the valuable contribution of local groups and agencies, but will also help us discover together the key issues and explore what more could be done by working together.”

The Ballyclare ROC Conversation is funded through the Assets Recovery Community Scheme (ARCS), managed by the Department of Justice.

Places are still available for the event, RSVP online at www.roc.uk.com/ballyclare or call 02890 351020.