Ballyclare vet to appear in UTV farming show

A vet from Ballyclare will feature in the latest episode of UTV’s Rare Breed – A Farming Year this week.

Viewers will meet more farming families and see what February has in store for them. The families are busy with young animals, be that feeding, competing, or treating.

The episode ends near Ballyclare, where specialist farm vet Diane Beattie starts her day with an unexpected emergency with a sheep.

She also diagnoses a sick cow on another farm, explaining the procedure of what to look for.

She said: “I grew up on a farm, my dad was a farmer – I like the buzz of going out.”

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series, sponsored by Moy Park, Rare Breed – A Farming Year continues on Thursday, January 16 at 8.30pm on UTV.

Last week’s episode was the most watched programme in Northern Ireland at 8.30pm on January 9 with almost 140,000 viewers tuning in, equating to a 27 per cent audience share.