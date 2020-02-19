Ballynature Day to be held in village

Ballynure is set to stage the annual ‘Ballynature Day’ later this month.

The nature event will be held in the village on Saturday, February 29. It will run from 11.30am until 4pm.

This is the fifth year of the event, with 14 conservation exhibitors and 350 visitors in 2016, growing to 49 exhibitors and over 1,300 visitors in 2019. With 60 stands this year, organisers are expecting even more visitors.

Commenting ahead of the event, Darren Houston, Chair of the Ballynure and District Community Association said: “With the recently passed Climate Emergency bill at Stormont and the ever growing awareness of the plight of our local nature, I created and organise this event on behalf of Ballynure and District Community Association.

“It is the enthusiasm of the exhibitors and BDCA’s energetic volunteers that make the day such a great free family day out, to learn more about what bits we can all do to help our precious environment.”

Everyone is welcome to attend and entrance is free.