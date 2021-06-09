Ballynure and Whitehead win Translink Ulster in Bloom awards
The winners of the 2019 Translink Ulster in Bloom competition have been officially recognised at special award presentations across Northern Ireland.
The winners were recognised now due to the original presentations being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition celebrates horticultural excellence in cities, towns and villages right across Northern Ireland.
The competition was judged over the summer of 2019 and attracted 142 location entries from local councils, community groups, bus and train stations.
Ballynure won the best Small Village award and Whitehead Railway Station picked up the Best Floral Station accolade.
The 2021 competition’s launch will also take place this month. For further details, visit www.translink.co.uk/ulsterinbloom or follow @Translink_NI @NI_LGA #ulsterinbloom
