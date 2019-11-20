Ballynure butcher’s funeral to be held

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ivan Jackson will take place in Ballynure today.

The well-known butcher passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 17.

The service will take place today in Ballynure Methodist Church at 2pm.

Mr Jackson was the dearly loved husband of Maybeth and the loving and devoted father of Adrianne, John and Wilson.

A post on the Funeral Times site said: “Will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law Gary, sons, daughters-in-law Lynda and Claire, grandchildren Anna, Jackson, Sam, Luke, Reuben, Francesca and Harriet.”

Paying tribute to Mr Jackson, a spokesperson for Jackson’s Butchers, Bakery and Coffee Shop said: “Staff deeply regret the death of their boss and tender their deepest sympathy to his wife, daughter, sons and family circle.”