BBC Children in Need awards £28,994 to Newtownabbey project

In the final round of Curiosity – a joint funding programme by BBC Children in Need and Wellcome - Rathfern Community Regeneration Group has been awarded a three-year grant of £28,994.

The funding will enable young people experiencing disadvantage locally, to take part in science activities that will look to develop their skills and build their confidence.

Rathfern Community Regeneration Group will use a three-year grant of £28,994 to continue to deliver the Junior Hill Wardens scheme which combines science and fun activities for children and young people between the ages of seven and 17.

The scheme educates the children and young people in the area about Carnmoney Hill, teaching them about the history of the hill, and its woodland and wildlife so that they can monitor change and report on issues that may have an impact on the environment.

With the new funding the project will also deliver additional fun outdoor activities such as team building, environmental planning, problem solving and sculpture design.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need said: “We are delighted to be awarding funding to projects like Rathfern Community Regeneration Group through our Curiosity programme.

“Our first round of funding showed us that science can be fun and engaging for disadvantaged children and young people, but most importantly, can make a positive difference to their lives.

“We hope that through this latest round of funding children and young people will have more opportunities to encounter, learn and enjoy science in their everyday lives.”

Dr Anita Krishnamurthi, Head of Education and Learning at Wellcome, added: “In a science-dependent world, it is essential that young people see science as a vital tool they can use in their lives – and do not face barriers to engage with it.

“Wellcome is delighted to partner with BBC Children in Need on Curiosity as it aims to reach a diverse group of young people at this critical intersection of youth work and science learning. In addition to supporting disadvantaged young people, this initiative will help us to better understand the role science can play in youth programmes.”

BBC Children in Need currently funds 28 projects in Co Antrim to a value of more than £1.2million.

To find out more about Curiosity or any BBC Children in Need grants programmes, go to bbc.co.uk/pudsey