BBC Sports Personality winner thanks local public at Fitmoms relaunch event

The regional winner of the BBC Get Inspired Unsung Hero Award for Northern Ireland 2019, Leanne Evans, has thanked the Newtownabbey community for the support she has received as she conducted a reopening ceremony at her health and wellbeing gym.

Leanne, who is the founder of Fitmoms & Kids in Glengormley, was joined by political, community and sporting personalities including Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth, Joel Cooper (Linfield), Lisa Hamilton (Newtownabbey Road Safety Committee) and Ald Julian McGrath for the relaunch event on January 8.

Leanne said: “We are a community support network with free children’s facilities and volunteers who help out any way they can.

“I’m available 24/7 to every client should they ever need a listening ear related to thier fitness or thier personal life.

“My biggest hope is that we get even more support from the community and they grow bigger and stronger together, offering opportunities to families to be the best version of themselves, not just physically, but also mentally.”