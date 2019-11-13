Bereaved families invited to candlelit service in Carnmoney

With the festive season nearly upon us, Sands (Stillbirth and neonatal death charity) is organising a series of remembrance services across the UK for bereaved parents and their families to remember their babies who have died.

‘Lights of Love’ is a non-denominational, family friendly evening of traditional carols, inspirational readings and music.

A local service will be taking place at Carnmoney Parish Church, Church Road in Glengormley on Sunday, December 1 at 7.30pm.

This will be the first year that the service has been held at Carnmoney and bereaved parents will have the opportunity to hang a special message on the ‘Lights of Love’ tree, in memory of their son or daughter.

If they wish they can also bring a Christmas present for their child and lay it under the tree. All presents will be passed on to local children’s charities after the service.

Refreshments will be provided in the church hall.

The ‘Lights of Love’ service is free to attend and no ticket or advance booking is required. It is open to those of all religious beliefs and none and is a family event where children are welcomed.

Sadly thousands of babies die each year in the UK. Fifteen babies die before, during or shortly after birth every day, shattering the lives of expectant parents, their families and friends, and the people who cared for them.

For more details about the service, contact Rev Andy Heber, the Vicar of Carnmoney on 028 90836337 (andy.heber@googlemail.com).

For further information about SAND. and the support they can offer, call Steven Guy on 07587 248977 or email: steven.guy@sands.org.uk