‘Biggest production’ to date of Siege of Carrickfergus staged on bank holiday

Carrickfergus participants were supported by colleagues from the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and England as they brought to life the historic event from over 300 years ago.

The pageantry took place against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle and included a parade to meet King William at the pier.

Spectators witnessed Carrickfergus Castle under siege by forces led by the Duke of Schomberg against the Jacobite Irish commanding forces that took place in 1689, ahead of King William’s arrival nearly a year later.

Re-enactors put on a show for spectators at Castle Green.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor William McCaughey, was invited to fire the first cannon shot.

As well as the live cannon and musket firing, residents and visitors were able to visit the military encampments.

The action was supplemented by the first appearance of Naturally North Coast and Glens artisan market, a pop-up cinema, CWA Brass, birds of prey and children’s attractions.

The siege re-enactment was organised by council, which throughout 2021 is hosting a programme of events under the NI 100 umbrella to celebrate 100 years since the formation of Northern Ireland. For the latest on centenary events in the borough, visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/ni100

Laying siege to the castle during Monday's re-enactment.

KIng William lands at Carrickfergus with help from Sea Cadets.

KIng William is welcomed ashore at Carrickfergus Harbour on Monday.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, fired the first cannon shot.

Spectators watching the Siege of Carrickfergus event on Monday.

Sir Henry Inglesby's Fife and Drum Corp taking par in the pageantry.