Biker convoy leads funeral procession for tragic Darren Keys

A convoy of motorcyclists paid their respects at the funeral of Co Antrim road racer Darren Keys.

The 34-year-old was killed following a high-speed accident at the Walderstown Road Races in Co Westmeath on Sunday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at Ballylinney Presbyterian Church, Ballyclare today to bid their final farewells to the father-of-three.

As the hearse made its way from the church to Ballyclare Cemetery, it was lead by a cavalcade of bikes.

Paying tribute Mr Keys, former road racing pundit Liam Beckett told the News Letter he was an “up-and-coming star” of the sport.

He added: “Darren had been working hard to make an impression and he was doing exactly that.

“Sadly he has paid the ultimate price for the sport he loved so dearly.

“My heartfelt prayers and sincere condolences go out to his family.”

A fundraising page set up to raise money for Darren’s family has raised over £7,500.

A touching tribute to the tragic rider described him as “a wonderful son, a kind and caring husband, a doting daddy with the spirit of a racer in his blood”.

It added: “Darren was the epitome of a gentleman, always there when you needed him with a smile and the willingness to help.”