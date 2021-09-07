BLK BOX Newtownabbey event raises £80k for cancer patients

Founded in 2017, the Battle Cancer event was started to help raise vital funds for cancer charities across the UK and Ireland.

Held at the BLK BOX HQ from August 27 to August 30, the event featured teams of four battling their way through a variety of functional fitness challenges, while a live DJ cheered them on.

A total of 140 teams competed at the event raising an incredible amount for over 38 cancer charities across the UK and Ireland including Action Cancer, Young Lives vs Cancer, Cancer Fund for Children and many more.

£80,000 was raised to help cancer patients across the UK and Ireland.

The money raised will help go towards helping people and their families who are affected by cancer, from specialist social work to help support children who are facing life with this illness to home accommodation for families who have a child or family member in hospital.

Catherine McLaughlin, Marketing Manager at BLK BOX, said: “We are thrilled at how successful the Battle Cancer Belfast event. It was a weekend that was a long time coming, and we were not prepared for what an epic day it was, both in terms of fundraising efforts and the amazing atmosphere.

“We’re delighted that we were able to raise so much money for such deserving charities, all while enjoying some time together.

“This money will go towards life-saving treatment and equipment, support for sufferers and their families, and help make those living with cancer a little more comfortable.

”Charities have suffered massively this year and this money will go a long way in helping people all over the UK and Ireland. Thank you to everyone who joined in on the day and thanks to those who donated money for these amazing causes.”

If you would like to donate and add to this fantastic amount, you can do so by heading over to the Battle Cancer JustGiving page.

