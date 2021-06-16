BME residents celebrate Big Lunch in Newtownabbey

Celebrating community in an inclusive intergenerational way, Diverse Youth NI held a relaxed and safe event and everyone took the opportunity to get to know each other better.

The event was organised by Israel E Nogie from north Belfast. Israel is the coordinator of iAssist- NI and was a successful recipient of a Royal Voluntary Service small grant to encourage voluntary community companionship for older people and has been involved in helping many people in need throughout the pandemic.

His work with the young people who are involved in this project is something he is extremely proud of.

Residents gathered at Hazelbank for the Big Lunch event.

He said: “The group prides itself in our selfless volunteers and I am nothing without them. I owe every credit to them and the team and I was so delighted to see everyone together at the barbecue, having so much fun together.”

The Big Lunch is an idea from the Eden project, made possible by the National Lottery, supported by Iceland and Food Warehouse.

During June Month of Community there is still plenty of time to get involved in your own Big Lunch even if it’s only a cup of tea with a few neighbours in the garden or the street.

Get your free pack from www.thebiglunch.com or follow The Big Lunch Northern Ireland on Facebook and Twitter @TheBigLunch_NI for an opportunity to win prizes for those taking part.

