Borough war veterans recognised in a special reception

To launch Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s VE Day 75 commemorations, a special veterans’ recognition reception was held at the Museum at The Mill at Mossley Mill on November 7.

This intimate gathering was hosted by Her Majesty’s Lord- Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, Mr David McCorkell and The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth.

Watched on by their families, elected members, military and Royal British Legion representatives, seven World War Two veterans from the borough, were each presented with a specially commissioned poppy of remembrance as a token of the council’s thanks for their contribution in achieving victory in Europe and restoring peace across many countries.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “It is my honour to present this special poppy to each one of you, but as I do so, I am also remembering all of those from our borough and beyond who were lost in the

War, and who are not here with us today.

“I know each one of you will have memories of fallen comrades and friends and I can assure you - we will remember them both today and in the future.”

Following the official proceedings, the guests were treated to an afternoon tea and music from the 1940s era by The Courtyard Community Choir.

The council will deliver a full programme of events to commemorate VE Day 75 in May 2020.