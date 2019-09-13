Breastfeeding support group launched in Glengormley

‘Mama’s Milk’, a new breastfeeding support group, was launched this week in Glengormley

The group, run by Birthwise, welcomed breastfeeding mothers and mums-to-be who wish to breastfeed.

Following Tuesday’s launch, Group Leader and Birthwise volunteer, Christine McPherson said: “Having a baby is an exciting, but often a lonely and confusing time especially if you choose to breastfeed.

“Support groups offer a space where mums can meet other breastfeeding mothers, receive help and advice from experienced breastfeeding mothers and even practice feeding in front of people, something that is often a barrier for some.”

Northern Ireland has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the UK, while almost 60 per cent of mothers start to breastfeed, that number dramatically drops in the first days and weeks.

Christine continued; “Attending a support group saved my breastfeeding journey and I hope this group can offer the same lifeline to other mums in the area.

“The benefits of breastfeeding to both mother and baby are well rehearsed, so it is vital that there is regular support available when a mother reaches out for it.

“I’m very proud to be launching this group today as a Birthwise volunteer and thank Tesco Northcott and The Fit Food Deli for supporting the launch and the group on a weekly basis by providing refreshments and Leeanne at Fit Moms and Kids for hosting the group.”

Attendees were treated to mini facials and hand massages by Andrea from Cute-icle Cabin.

Whether you are a mum-to-be, have a new born or a toddler come along to the group any Tuesday at Fit Moms and Kids on Portland Avenue from 10.30am until noon, enjoy a cuppa and a chat and receive advice and support if you need it. Older siblings are welcome and toys and a play area are available.

Birthwise is a grass roots movement of expectant and new parents and those who support them.