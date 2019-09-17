Brendan Rodgers calls on businesses to support Northern Ireland Hospice

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has called on Northern Irish businesses to share their successes and support Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice.

Brendan, an Ambassador for the palliative care charity, took time out from his managerial duties to host a business breakfast at its Belfast-based adult hospice.

Northern Ireland Hospice recently launched ‘The Business of Caring’ campaign which will change the way that corporate organisations engage with and support the charity.

The aim is to increase donations from the business community commercially, in collaboration with donors who become ‘Proud Partners.’

Brendan said: “If you have success, I think it is very important that you can share that.

“Whether it is for a company or an individual, the opportunity to partner with the Northern Ireland Hospice gives you that chance to succeed, not just in your professional life, but also from a personal perspective.

“Local businesses, they want to make money, but to help other people’s lives and support them when they are in need is also equally, if not more, important.”

Sheila Duffy, Head of Partnerships and Commercial Development at Northern Ireland Hospice added: “Brendan Rogers had been a tremendous supporter of Northern Ireland Hospice both personally and professionally.

“We are delighted that he sees the important role Northern Ireland business plays in ensuring we can continue to care for over 4,000 patients and their families this year.

“The people who were invited to our ‘Breakfast with Brendan’ event are decision makers in commercial organisations and we need their support to launch this product and influence engagement within the rest of the

Northern Irish Business Community.”

For more information on The Business of Caring and partnering with Northern Ireland Hospice and Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, contact Sheila at Sheila.duffy@nihospice.org or 028 9077 7123.