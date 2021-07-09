Brethren gather for annual Glengormley ‘Mini Twelfth’ demonstration
Members of Carnmoney District LOL 25 staged their annual ‘Mini 12th’ parade and arch opening ceremony in Glengormley on Wednesday, July 7.
The arch in the Antrim Road area was officially opened by Macedon Ulster Unionist Part Councillor Robert Foster.
Brethren were joined by five Newtownabbey-based flute bands and Lambeg drummers for the demonstration, which commenced in the Glenvarna Drive area.
