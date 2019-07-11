Cairncastle Ulster-Scots to hold music festival

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots 2019 Bluegrass and Folk cross-community festival will commence on Tuesday, July 23, at 8.00pm, in Cairncastle Presbyterian Church Hall with old tyme dancing.

On July 24, in Halfway House Hotel, there will be a multi-cultural music and dance display featuring Irish and Highland dancers, Slovakian, Greek and Ugandan musicians and dancers, starting at 7.30 pm.

Musical evenings will commence on July 25, in Halfway House Hotel, featuring: the Blood Washed Band, Fiddler Adam and Willie Drennan’s Ulster-Scots Band.

On July 26, there will be Bluegrass featuring: Blue Stack Mountain Boys (Dublin), Geordie McAdam and Wilson Davis Duet and Watery Hill Boys (Drogheda) followed on Saturday, July 27, by a soirée featuring Scottish, country and Irish musicians.

A series of music and history workshops will also be held in the Halfway House Hotel.

The festival will come to a close with hymns and Gospel songs in Cairncastle Presbyterian Church Hall on July 28.