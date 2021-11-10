Call to upgrade Mallusk paths
South Antrim MLA John Blair has asked the Department for Infrastructure to urgently upgrade footpaths at Scullions Road, Mallusk.
The Alliance representative visited the site, on the road which runs from Sandyknowes Roundabout to the Mallusk Road, following complaints from residents about the condition of the paths.
Mr Blair said: “I have reported the condition of footpaths at Scullions Road, Mallusk, to DfI Roads Service with a request to upgrade these urgently or for confirmation to be sent to me of a timeline for any planned works at this location.
“This is a very well used walking route for Mallusk, Hightown and Glengormley residents as well as for those who work in the Mallusk area and the current condition of the paths is well below standard because of hugely deteriorated surfaces and overgrown verges.
“I am not surprised that local residents have raised this with me and I’m hopeful this problem can be put right.”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.