Call to upgrade Mallusk paths

The Alliance representative visited the site, on the road which runs from Sandyknowes Roundabout to the Mallusk Road, following complaints from residents about the condition of the paths.

Mr Blair said: “I have reported the condition of footpaths at Scullions Road, Mallusk, to DfI Roads Service with a request to upgrade these urgently or for confirmation to be sent to me of a timeline for any planned works at this location.

“This is a very well used walking route for Mallusk, Hightown and Glengormley residents as well as for those who work in the Mallusk area and the current condition of the paths is well below standard because of hugely deteriorated surfaces and overgrown verges.

Concerns have been raised about the condition of some paths in Mallusk. (Photo contributed by John Blair's office).

“I am not surprised that local residents have raised this with me and I’m hopeful this problem can be put right.”

