Carl Frampton backs Glengormley High’s integrated campaign

Boxing star Carl Frampton paid a visit to his former school Glengormley High yesterday.

Carl became a patron of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education NICIE and a public supporter of integrated education in April 2018.

Glengormley High School currently has a ballot open which offers parents an opportunity to have their say on whether or not they wish the school to seek integrated status in the future.

Commenting on Tuesday’s visit, Carl said: “I am delighted to say that I fully support integrated education in Northern Ireland. It is great to see children and young people from all communities having the opportunity to learn together under one roof on a daily basis.

“That’s what integrated education offers. Young people can make friends and get to know one another no matter what their community background is.

“It’s my belief that this will make a big difference to their lives. Integrated education is definitely the way forward and this has been an amazing day that I will never forget.”

Ricky Massey, Principal of Glengormley High was delighted to see Carl returning to the Ballyclare Road school.

Speaking of the visit, Ricky said: “This visit has been fantastic and the young people have given Carl a brilliant reception and hopefully a day to remember.

“The school is very proud of our current and past pupils and we are particularly honoured to have Carl visit us as he is such a great ambassador for us all.

“It’s very special for Glengormley High School to be able to count Carl as one of our past pupils.

“Our school serves a diverse school community and it would be a natural step for us to take if our parents wish us to embark on this journey of transformation to becoming integrated. We would encourage all of our parents to have their say and to use their vote.”

Commenting on the ballot for parents currently being held by Glengormley High, Denise Morgan, Senior Development Officer at NICIE, said: “Glengormley High School has taken a huge step in offering its parents the opportunity to have their say about the future of the school.

“Integrated education supports peace and reconciliation in NI through education and the legal process of transformation offers a route for existing schools to change their status to become integrated schools.

“The ballot is a very simple process, parents mark an ‘X’ for ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ and return their vote in the pre-paid envelope provided.

”NICIE believes it’s important for parents to have their say and we would encourage them to cast their vote before March 10 to ensure that their voices are heard.”