Carnmoney twins raise £3k for Christian Aid

Nikki Strain and Jane Millar, who are both bank managers and members of Carnmoney Presbyterian Church, completed a 5km walk on May 15 while carrying buckets of water.

In a normal year, the pair would collect house-to-house during Christian Aid Week, but this year opted to do a ‘walk with water’ instead.

The sisters’ walking challenge also aimed to highlight the impact of climate change on some of the world’s poorest people. Their walk was inspired by Rose Jonathan (68), a widowed grandmother from Kenya where severe drought and a changing climate mean that she must spend up to seven hours a day walking to fetch water for her family and livestock.

Nikki Strain and Jane Millar.

Speaking after her walk, Nikki said: “We had a lovely dry day for the walk. We wore the Christian Aid bibs which helped because as we were walking, people were stopping their cars and giving us money. We called into Glengormley Fire Station and shops in Carnmoney and everybody was very generous.

“We had told friends we would be doing the walk, so they had their money ready to give us as we passed their houses. It was altogether a great experience and we’re glad we could do something to help those in need.”

Christian Aid Ireland Chief Executive Rosamond Bennett thanked Nikki and Jane for taking on a ‘walk with water’ challenge.

She said: “In a year when our fundraising has been impacted by the pandemic, we’re delighted that our supporters are finding new and imaginative ways to make up for the lost income.

“The kindness of our supporters in Newtownabbey and across south Antrim is already reaching countries such as Kenya, bringing hope to people living in poverty - people like Rose.”

