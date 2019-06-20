Carrick tribute to Jordan Memorial Accordion Band stalwart

A “fitting tribute” has been paid to a stalwart member of the former Jordan Memorial Accordion Band in Carrickfergus.

Last year, the band had to make the difficult decision to fold due to lack of membership.

Marc Collins and Lisa Higgins with Philip Brownlee (centre), band captain of Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band.

The late Marion Hanna was regarded as the life and soul of Jordan Memorial Accordion, dedicating almost 30 years to running and managing the band before she sadly passed away last July after a long battle with cancer.

Marion also taught new members to play the accordion and spent a good chunk of her free time tracking down new recruits.

The members who were left at the end decided all remaining money and instruments should be donated in Marion’s memory.

Marion’s grandson, Marc Collins, along with her daughter, Lisa Higgins, met with groups which received donations from the band before The Royal Landing parade earlier this month.

Marc Collins and Lisa Higgins with Warren Johnston and David Milliken of the Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band.

Marc said The Royal Landing was the last parade his granny saw before she passed away last year so it was “a fitting tribute”.

Cheques for £500 were presented to Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band, Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band and 1 in 3 Cancer Support.

Lisa said: “When mum first took ill, the guys at 1 in 3 Cancer Support were fantastic. They delivered a stunning bouquet of flowers, organised a cleaner and when she was going through her chemo, arranged a hair and beauty voucher for her.

“The work this fantastic local charity does is invaluable to the town and they only cover the greater Carrick/Larne area so any money donated is going directly to helping the local community.”