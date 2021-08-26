Carrickfergus prepares for spectacular annual siege re-enactment

The annual re-enactment of Schomberg’s Siege of Carrickfergus at Castle Green marks an important milestone in the history of both the castle and the town of Carrickergus itself.

This year’s event will include more than 40 re-enactors from across the United Kingdom, all dressed in period costume, followed by a pageantry parade to meet King William at the pier.

Spectators can travel back in time to witness Carrickfergus Castle under siege by King William III’s forces, led by the Duke of Schomberg against the Jacobite Irish commanding forces that took place in 1689, ahead of King William’s arrival nearly a year later.

The free event is organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

This popular event provides local people and visitors alike with a taste of these significant historical events.

There will also live cannon and musket firing, and those attending will be able to visit the military encampments, adding to the spectacle of the day.

A new addition to the event this year will see a variety of stalls from the award-winning Naturally North Coast Artisan Market.

There will also be activities for all the family with a falconry display, fun for children including face painting, balloon modelling, a dinosaur walkabout character, a pop-up cinema showing Pixar short films and a performance by CWA Brass.

with the activities taking place between 11am and 4pm.